Çmimi ‘Nobel’ në Kimi ndahet mes dy zbulimeve! Baker, Hassabis dhe Jumper fituesit për punën e tyre për proteinat (VIDEO)

SUEDI- David Baker, Demis Hassabis dhe John Jumper janë fituesit e çmimin "Nobel" në Kimi për punën e tyre mbi proteinat. Akademia Mbretërore Suedeze e Shkencave ka vendosur t’ia japë çmimin në vitin 2024 gjysmën David Baker për dizajnimin e proteinave kompjuterike dhe gjysmën tjetër Demis Hassabis dhe John M. Jumper për parashikimin e strukturës së proteinave.

David Baker ka arritur arritjen pothuajse të pamundur për të krijuar lloj krejtësisht të ri proteinash, thuhet në faqen e çmimeve në X.

BREAKING NEWSThe Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Chemistry with one half to David Baker “for computational protein design” and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction.” pic.twitter.com/gYrdFFcD4T

2024 #NobelPrize laureate in chemistry David Baker has succeeded with the almost impossible feat of building entirely new kinds of proteins.

In recent years, one incredible protein creation after the other has emerged from Baker’s laboratory. They range from new nanomaterials… pic.twitter.com/ViwzThsIzf

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2024