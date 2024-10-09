Shqipëri Kosovë Maqedoni Ballkan Botë Ekskluzive
Çmimi ‘Nobel’ në Kimi ndahet mes dy zbulimeve! Baker, Hassabis dhe Jumper fituesit për punën e tyre për proteinat (VIDEO)
Transmetuar më 09-10-2024, 13:40

SUEDI- David Baker, Demis Hassabis dhe John Jumper janë fituesit e çmimin "Nobel" në Kimi për punën e tyre mbi proteinat. Akademia Mbretërore Suedeze e Shkencave ka vendosur t’ia japë çmimin në vitin 2024 gjysmën David Baker për dizajnimin e proteinave kompjuterike dhe gjysmën tjetër Demis Hassabis dhe John M. Jumper për parashikimin e strukturës së proteinave.

David Baker ka arritur arritjen pothuajse të pamundur për të krijuar lloj krejtësisht të ri proteinash, thuhet në faqen e çmimeve në X.

