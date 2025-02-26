The National News Agency NOA Supports ESG Adria, the Premier International Business Summit in Southeast Europe

The National News Agency NOA, on the verge of its twentieth anniversary, is supporting the ESG Adria Summit, the leading international business summit in Southeast Europe. NOA is the exclusive Albanian online media partner backing this important international event.

This summit is dedicated to advancing sustainability and the ESG agenda, including standards related to trade and European Union membership.

The ESG Adria Summit will take place from April 9 to 11, 2025, in Tivat, Porto Montenegro, located in the stunning Bay of Kotor. Situated in the coastal town of Tivat, Montenegro, this breathtaking location is easily accessible from Albania and major European cities due to its proximity to three international airports—Tivat, Dubrovnik, and Podgorica.

Organized by Sustineri Partners and Porto Montenegro, in partnership with the Government and under the patronage of the President of Montenegro, this summit brings together top leaders from the business sector, government officials, international organizations, civil society, and sustainability experts from the Adriatic region and beyond.

The ESG Adria Summit attracts renowned business and policy leaders to share best practices and forge long-term strategic partnerships. We are committed to collaborating with institutions and businesses that recognize the scale of sustainability challenges and seek innovative solutions.

The summit provides a prestigious and intimate setting for interaction and networking, bringing together key stakeholders through its main agenda and side events. Participants will engage with regional and global governments, business leaders, and sustainability experts, delving deep into the global paradigm shift set to transform markets across Europe.

Aleksandra Njagulj, the founder of Sustineri Partners, the organization behind the ESG Adria Summit, spoke in an earlier interview published by noa.al about the opportunities this topic presents for the economic development of the region.

She stated that Western Balkan countries must not lose focus or momentum in the green transition, despite shifting political attitudes towards ESG and the upcoming review of key EU sustainability regulations.

The founder of Sustineri Partners emphasized that the economy and prosperity of the Western Balkans will depend on the region’s ability to adapt and build resilience in a changing world.

Since its establishment 19 years ago, NOA has consistently supported major local, national, regional, and international events.

Among them, NOA has notably provided ongoing support for the Book Fair, the World Technology Congress WEBIT, technology events with Infocom, various non-profit organizations, and more.

You can join the ESG Adria Summit and be part of the region’s major transition toward a sustainable future by contacting here or registering here.

