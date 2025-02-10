Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
Gjuha / Language
Confirm
News From Albania News From Kosovo News From World
Video
ALBANIA
KOSOVO
WORLD
NOA SHQIP
Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, Arrested by SPAK for Corruption Charges
Updated; 10-02-2025, 14:39

Tirana, February 10, 2025 – The Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, has been arrested today in his office at the municipality by order of SPAK (Special Anti-Corruption Structure).

The arrest follows a decision by the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), which approved SPAK’s request for the security measure "arrest in prison."

Veliaj is under investigation for abuse of office, active and passive corruption, failure to declare assets, and money laundering. Authorities have previously conducted searches at his residence and at a business owned by his wife, Ajola Xoxa.

An official statement from SPAK is expected soon with further details on the investigation.

Source: noa.al

KREU
POLITIKË
OPINION
INTERVISTA
KRONIKË
EKONOMI
SOCIALE
KULTURË
MAGAZINË
SPORT
www.noa.al - NOA Albanian National News Agency, part of NOA-InfoMedia. Tenth year of broadcast.
Full or partial reproduction of NOA's materials is strictly prohibited. To use the webpage material, you must accept the Terms and Conditions.
All rights reserved © 2007-2025NOA Albanian National News Agency.
Design and maintenance provided by: AvinDesign