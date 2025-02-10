Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, Arrested by SPAK for Corruption Charges

Tirana, February 10, 2025 – The Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, has been arrested today in his office at the municipality by order of SPAK (Special Anti-Corruption Structure).

The arrest follows a decision by the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), which approved SPAK’s request for the security measure "arrest in prison."

Veliaj is under investigation for abuse of office, active and passive corruption, failure to declare assets, and money laundering. Authorities have previously conducted searches at his residence and at a business owned by his wife, Ajola Xoxa.

An official statement from SPAK is expected soon with further details on the investigation.

Source: noa.al