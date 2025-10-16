Innovation Meets Experience at the Launch of IQOS ILUMA i

Versioni shqip

Tirana’s skyline shimmered under the lights of innovation as IQOS introduced its newest device, IQOS ILUMA i. The launch event gathered guests, creators, and members of the IQOS community for an evening that blended technology, design, and lifestyle into one unforgettable experience.

The venue pulsed with energy — an immersive atmosphere that reflected the evolution of IQOS and its commitment to innovation.

Attendees explored different interactive zones showcasing the device’s design and functionality, discovering features like its intuitive interface. Every detail of the event, from the lighting to the soundscape, was curated to echo the sophistication of the new device.

Among the highlights of the night were the IQOS Club winners, whose creativity and loyalty earned them exclusive access to the launch.

Their presence added a sense of community and celebration to the evening, proving that IQOS is not only about technology but about people who embrace change.

As guests left the venue, conversations carried a sense of excitement and curiosity. For many, the event was more than a launch — it was a glimpse into how innovation continues to reshape modern lifestyles.

