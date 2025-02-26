The Era of Untouchable People Has Come to an End, Altin Dumani Strikes Again

The head of the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK), Altin Dumani, has delivered a strong message regarding the institution’s efforts to dismantle criminal networks and hold high-ranking officials accountable for corruption.

During a roundtable organized by the Center for the Study of Democracy, Dumani emphasized that the era of untouchability is shaking, highlighting the progress made in the fight against crime and corruption.

"We have struck criminal organizations involved in serious criminal offenses. SPAK has made significant progress in conducting bold investigations against high-ranking officials, always in full compliance with the law and the Constitution," Dumani declared…

Dear readers,

To read the full article and access all daily news, you need to subscribe.

NOA English Edition is a paid service available through a monthly subscription or per-article fee.

To subscribe, please send a request to [email protected].

Të nderuar lexues.

Për të lexuar artikullin e plotë dhe për të aksesuar të gjitha lajmet e përditshme ju duhet të abonoheni.

NOA English Edition është një shërbim me pagesë që ofrohet përmes abonimit mujor ose tarifës për artikuj. Ju mund të abonoheni duke dërguar një kërkesdë në email [email protected]