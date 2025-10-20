Three Men to Face Trial in Fier for Assaulting Police Officers on Duty

The Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Fier has completed its investigation and sent to trial K.K., L.K., and G.K., charged with the criminal offense of “Assault due to duty,” committed in cooperation, under Articles 237/3 and 25 of the Albanian Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, carried out under criminal proceeding no. 509/2025 in cooperation with the judicial police, the incident took place on April 15, 2025, in the city of Fier.

On that day, officers from the Operational Force of the General Directorate of State Police, together with an officer from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), were on duty conducting investigative operations in the area.

During the day, while moving to different locations in the city, the officers were followed and stopped by the three defendants, who, despite being informed that the individuals were police officers, physically assaulted them, interfering with the lawful performance of their duties.

The three men were arrested in flagrante delicto, and the court imposed security measures of “arrest in prison” and “house arrest,” depending on their individual roles and level of involvement.

The Fier Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that it remains committed to protecting state authority and ensuring the safety of public officials performing their legal duties, responding firmly to any act of violence or threat against law enforcement officers. /noa.al