Jet Bank at the Artificial Intelligence Forum: Ready for testing before market entry

Jet Bank participated in the second edition of the national forum “Fit for the Future with AI,” organized by Vodafone Albania, reaffirming its ambition to be among the first financial institutions in the country to turn Artificial Intelligence from a concept into real productivity.

During the panel “The AI Ecosystem in Economy & Innovation,” Jet Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Fatbardha Rino, emphasized that for a 100% digital bank, AI is not simply a trend, but a fundamental pillar in how services are built, how risk management processes are controlled, how anti-money laundering measures are implemented, how clients are identified, and how data security is safeguarded against fraud, and other financial crimes.

“Shortly after licensing, we will enter the testing phase, during which we will make our application publicly available to a selected group of friends and family to gather their initial feedback. Following this phase, and depending on the results, we will determine the timing of our official market entry with our product portfolio,” said Rino.

Further she clarified that the portfolio will be developed in different phases, gradually adapting to the real needs of users.

Participation in this forum confirms that Jet Bank views technological transformation as a pivotal moment when digital infrastructure and trust are increasingly considered national strategic assets. The bank positions itself as an actor building on these foundations to introduce new banking models, faster, smarter, and designed for an economy moving at the speed of artificial intelligence.