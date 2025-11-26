Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia reacts to the passing of Shpat Kasapi

Izet Mexhiti, the First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia and Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, has shared a public message following the news about the well-known Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi.

"With deep sadness we received the news of the loss of singer Shpat Kasapi.

His unexpected departure has left a great void for his family, friends, and all those who appreciated his art.

Shpat leaves behind a valuable artistic legacy and memories that will remain in the hearts of the public. His music is a lasting contribution that will not fade," the Deputy Prime Minister said in his statement.

He added:

"On this difficult day, we extend our sincere condolences to the Kasapi family, their loved ones, and the entire artistic community. May his memory be eternal and may he rest in peace." /noa.al