Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
Gjuha / Language
Confirm
News From Albania News From Kosovo News From World
Video
ALBANIA
KOSOVO
WORLD
NOA SHQIP
Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia reacts to the passing of Shpat Kasapi
Updated; 26-11-2025, 10:13

Izet Mexhiti, the First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia and Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, has shared a public message following the news about the well-known Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi.

"With deep sadness we received the news of the loss of singer Shpat Kasapi.

His unexpected departure has left a great void for his family, friends, and all those who appreciated his art.

Shpat leaves behind a valuable artistic legacy and memories that will remain in the hearts of the public. His music is a lasting contribution that will not fade," the Deputy Prime Minister said in his statement.

He added:

"On this difficult day, we extend our sincere condolences to the Kasapi family, their loved ones, and the entire artistic community. May his memory be eternal and may he rest in peace." /noa.al

KREU
POLITIKË
OPINION
INTERVISTA
KRONIKË
EKONOMI
SOCIALE
KULTURË
MAGAZINË
SPORT
www.noa.al - NOA Albanian National News Agency, part of NOA-InfoMedia. Tenth year of broadcast.
Full or partial reproduction of NOA's materials is strictly prohibited. To use the webpage material, you must accept the Terms and Conditions.
All rights reserved © 2007-2025NOA Albanian National News Agency.
Design and maintenance provided by: AvinDesign