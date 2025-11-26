Popular Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40

The incident occurred today in Italy, where the artist had been staying. According to initial reports, he experienced a sudden cardiac issue that medical teams were unable to stabilize. It is reported that he had no known previous health conditions.

His passing has deeply affected the music community and the public, as Kasapi had been a beloved figure in the Albanian music scene for many years. He leaves behind a son from his previous marriage with Selvije.

Further details regarding the ceremony and memorial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all those who loved him. /noa.al