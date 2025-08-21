The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Labor Market, Interview with Expert Dalina Gjicali

NOA INTERVIEW / Dalina Gjicali – Expert in Capacity Development and Organizational Behavior: AI is eliminating routine jobs and reshaping the labor market in Albania and Kosovo

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant trend, but a reality that is profoundly transforming the labor market – from call centers in Albania and Kosovo to the global services and manufacturing industries.

The expert in capacity development and organizational behavior, Dalina Gjicali, explains in an interview for NOA.al how AI is shifting entry-level jobs, which professions are most at risk, which skills will be increasingly demanded, and how workers should prepare in order to survive in an ever more automated labor market.

NOA.al: How is the use of AI changing the structure of the labor market?

Dalina Gjicali: At both local and global levels, Artificial Intelligence is changing the very foundations of the labor market. It is “eroding” the layers of routine jobs – particularly entry-level positions – shifting the weight of work toward automated processes and increasing the demand for advanced skills that combine technological competences (data/AI) with human ones such as communication, critical thinking, and coordination. The Future of Jobs 2025 report by the World Economic Forum emphasizes that 40% of employers expect to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks, ranking technology as the most disruptive factor in the labor market during 2025–2030. This will be accompanied by the creation of new roles and a growing demand for upskilling.

In Albania and Kosovo, the impact is most visible in the customer service and BPO sector. A concrete example is that of a BPO company that reduced approximately 450 positions offered from Albania, replacing them with AI-based systems for customer service – a clear signal that the entry-level segment is the first to be affected. At the same time, in marketing and digital channels, the use of AI is growing for campaign automation, client targeting, and content generation, reducing the need for operational tasks and shifting the role of humans toward strategy and creativity. In everyday use, ChatGPT dominates the chatbot market in Albania, with over 90% market share between July 2024 and July 2025 (StatCounter), showing a rapid penetration of tools that influence the way we work, search, and analyze information. However, local sources underline that students and employees still feel unprepared for work environments where AI is used, limiting economic benefits unless there are serious investments in skills.

This panorama translates into a decline in demand for operative roles such as standard call center agents or basic tasks of analysis and reporting, and into an increase in demand for roles that combine domain expertise with the use of AI, such as marketing with analytics or finance supported by machine learning. Human skills that are difficult to replace remain essential.

Global trends support a picture where, in different industries, entry-level tasks such as basic research, preparing presentations, or simple analyses are being shifted – which closes the “school of the profession” inside companies and directs careers toward mastering AI tools and delivering measurable results. In manufacturing and retail, AI-equipped robots are taking over monotonous tasks, the so-called “dirty, dull, dangerous” jobs, increasing productivity and shifting workers toward higher-value roles. In marketing and customer service, the global ecosystem of chatbots and generative agents is standardizing basic interactions, with escalation to human agents for complex cases.

Practically, for the Albanian and Kosovar market, this means three things:

Restructuring of the operational layer, especially in BPO/call centers, standard services, and basic analytical tasks. Pressure for upskilling in data/AI and in human skills such as communication, critical thinking, and case management. Shifting the value of work from routine volumes toward the use of AI tools and problem-solving in a direction aligned with the WEF (World Economic Forum) forecasts for 2025–2030, which are already visible in early practices in the country.

Which categories of professions are most at risk of being replaced by AI?

Globally, Artificial Intelligence is significantly reshaping the landscape of professions, placing under pressure particularly those roles that rely on repetitive, structured, and easily codifiable tasks. According to the latest developments of 2025, “at the frontline” of risk are positions involving basic data processing, such as data entry and standard reporting, some roles in customer service where interactions can be automated with chatbots and self-service systems, as well as tasks in retail and manufacturing, where robotics combined with AI offer high efficiency and lower costs.

The risk is not limited only to manual or routine jobs. Even entry-level positions in technology, consulting, and services – which have traditionally served as the “school of the profession” for young people – are being affected by AI, since basic tasks of analysis, research, and preparing presentations or reports are now completed in seconds by intelligent tools. This trend may radically change the way first work experiences are built, shifting the focus from acquiring basic skills through operational tasks to mastering new technological tools and the ability to create measurable results.

The list of professions with the greatest exposure also includes content creators, translators, graphic designers, financial analysts, and some positions in human resources – roles where AI is already capable of producing competitive output.

In business terms, this means that companies will continue to optimize the value chain by automating segments where technology is most efficient, while professionals who want to remain competitive must invest in specialization, interdisciplinary skills, and the strategic use of AI to add value beyond what an intelligent system can produce on its own.

Which skills or professions are and will be most in demand?

According to the Future of Jobs 2025 report by the World Economic Forum, the labor market is rapidly shifting toward professions that combine technological expertise with deep analytical and creative skills. In the list of “jobs of the future” for the coming years, the top positions are occupied by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning specialists, Big Data experts, and fintech engineers. These roles are essential not only for technological development but also for transforming traditional industries, from finance to manufacturing and marketing.

The report emphasizes that it is not enough to possess only technical skills. Human skills such as critical thinking, creative problem-solving, leadership, and effective communication remain irreplaceable and are just as sought after as technological competences. This combination – technology + human skills – is becoming the key element that keeps professionals competitive in a labor market where automation is advancing rapidly.

In this context, professionals who manage to intertwine knowledge of their sector (e.g., finance, marketing, logistics) with the strategic use of AI tools not only ensure sustainability in the market but also create added value that pure technology cannot provide. For this reason, continuous upskilling and updating of competences has become a prerequisite for long-term success.

Are Albanian companies using AI for replacement or for support?

In Albania, the use of Artificial Intelligence by businesses is developing in two distinct directions, showing different levels of technological maturity. On the one hand, it is being used to replace routine tasks in sectors such as customer service and call centers, where chatbots and self-service systems take over standard interactions, reducing costs and increasing response speed, but also limiting opportunities for entry-level roles. On the other hand, in companies with a more strategic approach, AI is increasingly seen as a supportive tool to empower existing teams. In the fields of marketing and customer relationship management, it is being used to automate key processes such as campaign development, audience selection and segmentation, as well as client data analysis, leaving professionals more time and space to focus their energy on strategy, creativity, and high-value decision-making.

At the same time, a new phenomenon is emerging among freelancers and experts, who are using AI to generate opinions, analyses, and writings that help strengthen their public profile and professional authority on social media and media outlets, turning technology into an ally for personal positioning and differentiation in the market.

Overall, this picture shows a market in transition where automation and innovation coexist, while the ability to use AI intelligently becomes a key competitive factor.

How can employees prepare to survive and not fall behind in an automated labor market?

In a labor market rapidly transformed by automation and AI, professional survival will no longer depend only on titles or past experience, but on the ability to learn, adapt, and continuously create value.

AI-literacy will function as the “new baseline” of modern work, and this includes not just knowing the tools but mastering how prompts are formulated, how copilots are used in work processes, how technical skills such as Python and data analysis are combined with domain-specific experience, and how to build a real portfolio with tangible results and projects – not just theoretical certificates.

In this context, reskilling and upskilling are not options, but conditions for maintaining competitiveness. Advances in AI and information processing are expected to transform business structures by 2030, giving an advantage to organizations and individuals who invest in continuous development.

But success will not come from technology alone. Added value will lie in the combination of human skills such as decision-making, creativity, critical thinking, and impactful communication with the power of AI as a tool. Those who know how to use artificial intelligence to increase productivity and quality, but give it meaning through human context and judgment, will be the ones who not only survive but also lead in the labor market of tomorrow.

In this new reality, adaptability becomes the main currency of careers: those who move at the pace of technology and turn it into a personal strategic advantage will not only avoid being left behind but will gain ground.

Should there be legal intervention to protect jobs? Is there space for it?

There is a place for legal intervention, but it should not be seen as a brake on technology, because the benefits of AI for innovation and productivity are significant. The best international frameworks, such as those of the OECD, suggest a balanced approach, where the focus is on actively supporting the labor market and ensuring the responsible use of technology.

This means creating active labor market policies, such as voucher schemes or tax credits for upskilling and reskilling, so that workers benefit from technology rather than being penalized by it. Equally important is the establishment of transparency and audit standards in the use of AI, to minimize bias, protect privacy, and ensure that automated decision-making is justifiable and understandable.

Another pillar is the creation of transition programs for employees affected by automation, including retraining, job placement, and temporary financial support. These measures are directly linked to the findings of Future of Jobs 2025, which emphasizes the need for the spread of digital access and skills-first policies by 2030, so that digital transformation is inclusive and economically sustainable.

In this way, legislation does not become the “brake on innovation,” but the mechanism that guarantees a fair transition where technology advances, but society and the labor market do not lag behind.

What are the most common mistakes jobseekers make with new technologies?

One of the biggest obstacles observed in today’s labor market is the way some jobseekers approach new technologies, especially AI. Often, the mistake begins with focusing on certificates rather than real results. Instead of building work experience with concrete, measurable projects related to future roles such as data analytics, AI, or the integration of intelligent tools in a work process, many applicants are content with certificates. This contradicts the expectations of employers, who increasingly seek measurable and applicable skills, not just formal proof.

Another common problem is the careless use of AI. Submitting AI-generated materials without fact-checking, without explaining the method, and without understanding the logic of the process is a “red flag” in interviews or during quality checks. In the global literature on “algorithmic bias,” it is emphasized that the lack of transparency and the mechanical use of intelligent tools not only damages quality but also the credibility of the candidate.

Finally, there is a pronounced gap in technical foundations. A number of professionals have superficial knowledge in many areas but lack enough depth to create real value in collaboration with AI. The lack of fundamental skills in data analysis, quality control, or simple scripting leaves them out of the race for roles where the combination of domain expertise with AI is decisive.

In essence, the market is not just seeking people who “know AI,” but professionals who can use it as a tool to create concrete, measurable results with business impact.

/NOA.al

VERSIONI SHQIP: Ndikimi i inteligjencës artificiale në tregun e punës, intervistë me eksperten Dalina Gjicali