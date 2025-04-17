Një i vd’ekur nga të shtënat në Universitetin e Floridas

SHBA- Detaje të reja janë zbardhur në lidhje me të shtënat e regjistruara në Universitetin Shtetëror të Floridës. Mësohet se një person ka humbur jetën dhe 6 të tjerë janë plagosur. Të plagosurit janë dërguar në spital ku kanë marrë ndihmë mjekësore.

Forcat e policisë janë vendosur në kampusin e Universitetit ndërkohë që u është dhënë një paralajmërim studentëve që të mos afrohen dhe të qëndrojnë në dhomat e tyre. Gjithashtu u kanë bërë thirrje që të mos qëndrojnë pranë dritareve. Një i dyshuar është arrestuar në lidhje me ngjarjen.

Incidenti i sotëm i të shtënave në Universitetin Shtetëror të Floridës nuk është i pari në atë kampus. Në nëntor 2014, një i diplomuar në universitet qëlloi një punonjës dhe dy studentë në bibliotekë përpara se të qëllohej për vdekje nga policia.

I am a current student at Florida State University. This is the video I took while being escorted out by police. I was in class when the shooting started, in the building next to where the sh**ters were. pic.twitter.com/TfuRbp2301

