A Dinner Designed to Awaken the Senses: Inside IQOS’ Special Evening at Tribe

Some dinners are meant to be remembered. Others are designed to be experienced.

This was the idea behind the special evening organized by IQOS in collaboration with Tribe Restaurant and its chef Julian Zguro, where a select group of adult guests gathered for an intimate culinary journey focused on one simple concept: awakening the senses.

Hosted in the warm, contemporary space of Tribe, the dinner was not simply about food, but about the experience that surrounds it. Chef Julian Zguro curated a custom menu created specifically for the evening, built around flavors and aromas meant to stimulate both taste and smell — two senses that define the essence of gastronomy.

Each dish arrived not only as a plate but as a story.

Between courses, Chef Julian personally joined the guests to present the inspiration behind his creations, explaining the ingredients, techniques, and the delicate balance of flavors that shaped the menu.

The evening unfolded in a conversational atmosphere. Guests were seated around the table for a shared experience, accompanied by discussions led by the “heads of the table”, turning dinner into an exchange of ideas about food, creativity, and sensory exploration.

As the night progressed, the experience extended beyond the plate. A dance performance surprised attendees, adding movement and visual storytelling to the sensory journey.

To close the evening, each guest received a unique keepsake: a special cooking book, featuring recipes created by Chef Julian Zguro specifically for the event.

The gesture reflected the spirit of the evening itself, an invitation to continue exploring flavor and creativity long after the dinner had ended.

Through experiences like this, IQOS continues to create moments that bring together innovation, gastronomy, and IQOS community around the table.