Special court sentences Leonard Duka to 30 years in prison for Santiago Malko murder, others convicted and one

The Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) has today delivered its verdict in the case of the murder of former police officer Santiago Malko, known as the right-hand man of Ervis Martinaj.

According to the court’s decision, Leonard Duka was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of involvement in the 2019 killing in Tirana.

Meanwhile, his brother, Erlis Duka, was acquitted of all charges. In the same case, Fatmir Hyseni, who is currently on the run, was sentenced in absentia to 25 years in prison. Aleksandër Maxhaku and Oltjon Loga were also each sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The ruling concludes the first-instance trial of one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent years, linked to the execution of Santiago Malko in the Albanian capital.