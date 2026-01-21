Fatal accident in Berat, woman loses her life, driver arrested

A woman lost her life early this morning after being involved in a road accident in Berat, noa.al reports.

The victim has been identified as Ermira Qepa, 44 years old, a resident of the village of Lapardha in Berat.

According to the official statement from the Berat Local Police Directorate, specialists from the Road Traffic Sector arrested in flagrante the citizen Klaudjo Qevani, 32 years old, a resident of Kuçovë.

Qevani is suspected of having struck the victim while driving his vehicle, as she was a pedestrian.

As a result of the injuries sustained from the collision, Ermira Qepa lost her life.

Shortly after the incident, police services and the investigative team arrived at the scene, carrying out the initial procedural actions to clarify the full circumstances of the accident.

The procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of First Instance in Berat for further legal action. /noa.al