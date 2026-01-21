Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
Gjuha / Language
Confirm
News From Albania News From Kosovo News From World
Video
ALBANIA
KOSOVO
WORLD
NOA SHQIP
Agron Shehaj convicted of insult by the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime, acquitted of defamation
Updated; 21-01-2026, 13:03

The chairman of the Opportunity Party, Agron Shehaj, has been convicted by the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) for the criminal offense of insult.

According to the court’s ruling, Shehaj was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of 300,000 ALL, which includes court costs.

The court acquitted him of the charge of defamation.

The case began following a lawsuit filed by Adriatik Lapaj, who accused Shehaj of defamation in relation to public statements alleging Lapaj’s links to figures from the criminal underworld.

In his statements, Agron Shehaj had accused Lapaj of benefiting 45 million lekë from the company “Merkaj 3 shpk,” which was seized by SPAK after being suspected of being used for money laundering by a criminal group known as the “Çopjat.”

For his part, Adriatik Lapaj denied the accusations, stating that he did not receive any money and that the amounts mentioned relate to alleged obligations for legal services provided as a lawyer to the company in question.

After reviewing the case, the court ruled to convict Shehaj for insult, thus concluding the judicial process at the first instance. /noa.al

KREU
POLITIKË
OPINION
INTERVISTA
KRONIKË
EKONOMI
SOCIALE
KULTURË
MAGAZINË
SPORT
www.noa.al - NOA Albanian National News Agency, part of NOA-InfoMedia. Tenth year of broadcast.
Full or partial reproduction of NOA's materials is strictly prohibited. To use the webpage material, you must accept the Terms and Conditions.
All rights reserved © 2007-2026NOA Albanian National News Agency.
Design and maintenance provided by: AvinDesign