Blerina Gjylameti appointed head of the National Food Authority

Former Socialist Party MP Blerina Gjylameti has been appointed as the head of Albania’s National Food Authority (AKU).

Gjylameti has been entrusted with leading the institution, which has frequently been involved in scandals, particularly related to cases of abuse involving agricultural products containing banned pesticides.

Previously, the National Food Authority was headed by Manush Kullolli.

In the May 11 elections, Gjylameti failed to secure a parliamentary mandate, as Olta Xhaçka received more votes, resulting in the socialist politician remaining outside Parliament.