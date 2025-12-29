Lara Colturi Ends the Year at the Top – A Success Story and Fibank’s Support Every Step of the Way

Lara Colturi closed out 2025 with yet another World Cup podium in alpine skiing, her fourth of the season. In the race held in Semmering, Austria, the champion representing Albania finished third in the slalom, behind two of the biggest names in the discipline, Mikaela Shiffrin and Camille Rast. Thus, after Levi in Finland, Gurgl in Austria and Copper Mountain in the United States, Colturi capped off a fantastic year for herself and for Albanian alpine skiing with another major achievement in Semmering.

This success was not only the result of personal talent and discipline, but also of a support model that connects sport with vision and the social responsibility of the financial sector.

On this journey, Fibank Albania emerged as a partner that believes in long-term potential, not just short-term results. The sponsorship agreement signed in July 2025 with the Albanian Ski Federation for the 2025–2026 season confirmed a clear philosophy: supporting excellence, investing in young people, and building values through sport. For Fibank, this commitment is not a formal marketing act, but part of its identity as a financial institution that sees economic development as closely linked to social and cultural development.

With more than 20 years of tradition in supporting winter sports across the region, Fibank has brought this experience to Albania as well, contributing concretely to the development of skiing, the improvement of sports infrastructure, and the empowerment of mountain communities. Investments in sports equipment and support for areas such as Shishtavec, Borja and Puka are evidence of an approach that goes beyond elite sport and aims to create a sustainable base for future generations.

For Lara, this partnership has been a factor of stability and professionalism during a decisive season in her career. The champion states that “with the right support, everything is possible! It’s fantastic to have Fibank by your side!”

For the Albanian Ski Federation, it represents a guarantee of seriousness and long-term vision. For Fibank, it is a concrete way to materialize the values that define it: trust, sustainability, responsibility, and investment in human potential.

As the main sponsor of the Albanian Ski Federation and a supporter of Lara, Fibank stands alongside those who aim higher, investing in sport, talent, and stories that inspire everyone.

At the close of 2025, the Lara Colturi–Fibank story is not read merely as a sporting balance sheet, but as an example of how a bank can play an active role in building positive models for society. One girl, one flag, and one bank that believes— a combination that proves that when financial vision and sporting talent move forward together, success becomes sustainable and inspiring.

