The global magazine Forbes has published its 2025 list of billionaires worldwide, topped by Elon Musk with a net worth of $342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg in second place with $216 billion.

The list also includes Albanian businessman Samir Mane, the sole owner of numerous companies in Albania and several other countries around the world.

According to Forbes, the businessman who leads the largest and most powerful Albanian business group has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Based on the latest Forbes list reviewed today by noa.al, Samir Mane is the only Albanian and the wealthiest Albanian included in the global ranking of billionaires worldwide. He is ranked 2,356th among 2,933 billionaires globally.

Samir Mane is the founder and president of BALFIN Group, one of the largest investment conglomerates in the region, with investments in shopping malls, electronics retail chains, and luxury real estate in Albania, the Balkans, Austria, Switzerland, and beyond, including the United States.

Thus, Samir Mane is the only Albanian officially recognized by Forbes to have reached billionaire status, while a specific list of “Albanian millionaires” with net worths over $1 million has not been officially published by Forbes. /noa.al