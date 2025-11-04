SPECIAL / Media Unprotected and Under Pressure, Corruption Prosecuted but Not Punished – What the European Parliament’s Report Highlights About Albania

How to Read Brussels’ Report: SPAK Earns Praise, Government Stuck in Neutral

The European Commission’s Progress Report on Albania, published on Tuesday, offers a clear picture of the country’s EU integration path: visible progress in justice and the fight against organized crime, but serious stagnation in governance, media freedom, property rights, and transparency.

—

SPAK, the Bright Spot Recognized by Brussels

The report praises the work of the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK), highlighting its increased capacity, stronger cooperation with EU agencies, and concrete results in tackling organized crime and corruption. “SPAK’s capacity and effectiveness in dismantling criminal groups have increased, and the use of financial investigations has significantly improved,” the report states.

SPAK is seen as one of the most functional institutions born from justice reform and a key factor in strengthening Albania’s international credibility. However, the Commission notes that many recommendations from last year have been only partially implemented, calling for deeper financial investigations, particularly in money laundering and asset confiscation cases.

—

Government Criticized for Rule of Law and Media Freedom

On the other hand, the report spares no criticism for the government. According to the Commission, Albania has made only “limited progress” in key areas such as rule of law, media freedom, and property rights. Frequent use of normative acts to amend the budget, lack of public consultation, and politicization of independent institutions are cited as signs of a governance system that lacks full transparency.

Regarding freedom of expression, Brussels notes that “media independence and pluralism continue to be influenced by the overlap of political and business interests,” while journalists face ongoing pressure, insecurity, and a lack of effective legal protection.

—

Democracy and Parliament Held Hostage by Polarization

The report reiterates criticism of the most recent parliamentary elections, referencing OSCE/ODIHR findings on “unequal conditions” and “abuse of public resources.” Parliament is described as “partly effective,” hindered by political polarization, weak oversight of the executive, and poor public consultation. The Commission calls for a more inclusive, cross-party approach to the integration process.

—

Corruption: Progress in Prosecution, Not in Punishment

Although the Commission acknowledges “positive results” in anti-corruption efforts thanks to SPAK, it warns that corruption remains “widespread in vulnerable sectors.” The report calls for more final court convictions, especially at high levels, and stronger efforts to seize assets derived from corruption. It also emphasizes the need for transparency in asset declarations and a stronger High Inspectorate of Declaration and Audit of Assets and Conflicts of Interest (HIDAACI).

—

Economy and Procurement: Demand for Transparency and Accountability

In economic governance, the Commission calls for greater transparency in state-owned enterprises and public reporting on their financial performance. In public procurement, Albania is rated as having made only “limited progress.” Brussels urges the government to reform tendering procedures and align concession and public-private partnership (PPP) legislation with EU standards.

—

Judiciary: Stronger but Still Under Pressure

Justice reform has brought “good progress” in strengthening judicial independence, but the Commission warns that political influence and pressure remain serious concerns. Challenges persist regarding appointments to the High Judicial Council (HJC) and High Prosecutorial Council (HPC), as well as ensuring genuine independence of the judiciary.

—

Property Rights and Environment: Albania’s Lingering Wounds

Brussels describes property rights as a “continuing problem,” citing the slow pace of property registration and digitalization, as well as the lack of transparency in the national cadastre. In environmental policy, the evaluation is even more critical: “preparation level remains low and no progress was made during the reporting period.” The Commission warns that the new “Mountain Package” law could negatively affect land management and calls for urgent improvements in water, air, and climate quality enforcement.

—

Conclusion: Brussels Acknowledges Judicial Success but Expects More from Governance

Ultimately, Brussels’ report sends a clear signal: Albania is moving forward in justice, but slowing down in governance. SPAK stands out as the institution boosting the country’s credibility in the eyes of Europe, while political and institutional reforms require more willpower, transparency, and inclusion. Unless the government changes pace, the goal of concluding EU negotiations by 2027 risks remaining just a promise on paper.