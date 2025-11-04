Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
Edi Rama reacts after Constitutional Court ruling on Veliaj: “Tirana cannot be treated as an orphan for years”
Updated; 04-11-2025, 20:52

Prime Minister Edi Rama has reacted following the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding Erion Veliaj’s case, outlining three “logical conclusions” from the ruling.

According to Rama, the decision clearly proves that “I have not captured all powers,” which he describes as a positive and healthy sign for democracy.

In his second point, Rama emphasizes that keeping the mayor of Tirana in prison is no longer just an individual matter but also a violation of the constitutional right of the citizens of the capital to be served by their elected representative.

Rama adds that anyone who sees the Constitutional Court’s stance as a principled position — rather than an act against the government — should also expect the same principle to be applied when the court reviews Veliaj’s detention, allowing him to continue the trial in freedom.

“Whoever can help resolve this absurd deadlock should remember that the capital cannot be treated as an orphan for years,” Rama concludes. /noa.al

