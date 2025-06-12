BKT Denounces False Report: “Deliberate Attempt to Tarnish the Bank’s Reputation”

Tirana – The National Commercial Bank (BKT) has officially responded following the publication of a false and misleading article by a news portal. The article, which was later shared by other media outlets and social media accounts, made baseless claims and attempted to unjustly link the bank to individuals under legal investigation, in what BKT describes as a fabricated narrative aimed at damaging the bank’s image.

“This article is entirely false and intentionally misleading,” the statement from BKT reads, labeling the publication as part of a targeted campaign to discredit the institution. The article referenced well-known public figures currently under investigation by law enforcement, falsely associating them with the bank and unfounded claims of ongoing investigations.

BKT firmly states that there are no legal investigations or proceedings involving the bank, nor has it been contacted by any authorities regarding the allegations mentioned in these reports. The bank notes that similar incidents have occurred in the past and that legal action has consistently been taken to protect the interests of the institution, its leadership, and its shareholders.

“We are fully confident in our integrity, in how we operate, and in our compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” BKT affirms, adding that the bank remains open to any investigation by relevant oversight or legal institutions if required.

Due to data protection laws, the bank is limited in its ability to respond in detail to every claim made in the media. However, it reiterates its willingness to fully cooperate with any legal or regulatory authority should the need arise.

“We trust in the justice system to defend the rights of institutions and their leadership against such malicious attacks and false information campaigns, which risk undermining trust in the banking sector and pose a potential threat to the country’s financial stability,” the statement continues. BKT emphasizes that such acts are punishable by law in many countries.

In conclusion, the National Commercial Bank reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client service.

“We thank our clients, partners, and the general public for their continued trust and support,” the statement concludes. /noa.al

