POSÍ, It’s Also for You!

Credins Bank and Mastercard launch a new campaign focused on boosting digital payments in Albania

Credins Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched a new campaign called “POSÍ,” based on the exclusive “Acceptance Acceleration” program, which aims to accelerate the digitalization of payments in Albania.

Aligned with global trends where reducing the use of cash is now a key strategy—even in Albania’s economic policies—this program has been initiated by Mastercard and supported by state institutions, financial organizations, second-tier banks, and others. As part of this initiative, Credins Bank introduced the campaign under the commercial name “POSÍ,” a wordplay carefully chosen by Mastercard to resonate as a popular local expression. The aim is to encourage the use of POS terminals among small and medium businesses, as well as sole proprietors operating in sectors such as hospitality and tourism, bars and restaurants, taxi services, markets, physical retail stores, and businesses that have not previously used this service.

Businesses that apply for this service will benefit from a free POS terminal for a 12-month period, along with 0% commission on all card transactions up to an annual limit defined by the bank’s terms and conditions. Additionally, Credins Bank offers personalized assistance with POS installation, supporting businesses at all times. This special program will be valid from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026.

This partnership between Mastercard and Credins Bank once again demonstrates the commitment of both parties to placing customers at the center of every initiative. From the digitalization of products and services to the creation of long-term customer relationships, the goal is to provide modern and innovative solutions that meet clients’ needs at any time. Mastercard and Credins Bank have maintained a strong partnership for years, delivering successful collaborations through effective campaigns and modern activities—not only at the business level but also in contributing to the well-being of local communities.

In recent years, Albania has experienced significant growth in the tourism industry, which in turn has increased the demand for banking services. In this context, Credins Bank has placed great importance on expanding digital services in tourist areas and actively supporting a wide variety of businesses. On the other hand, customers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits that come from using POS systems and ATMs. The growing demand for these services clearly indicates a shift toward the use of modern technology for financial management.

Credins Bank’s services are structured to ensure maximum flexibility and to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The increased performance of businesses has motivated Credins to invest heavily in providing the most competitive services, including 24/7 digital solutions. The bank has invested in expanding its network of ATMs and POS terminals, which are now more widely available to assist clients anytime and anywhere in Albania. This initiative offers a great opportunity for new businesses to access POS services, helping them not only increase their sales but also to monitor and fully manage their business performance. Now is the ideal time to apply at any Credins branch.

What makes Credins Bank stand out is its strategy of continuous investment in its service infrastructure, offering not only modern but also customer-oriented solutions tailored to meet the unique desires and needs of both individuals and businesses. These include bank accounts, loans, and a variety of investment products. /noa.al

VERSIONI SHQIP