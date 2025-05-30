Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
Kosovo businesses sue the state over serious violations in the electricity sector
Updated; 30-05-2025, 19:11

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kosovo has taken legal action to protect the interests of its member businesses and the entire private sector in the country.

"Today, we officially filed a lawsuit against the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) at the Basic Court in Pristina, due to serious legal and procedural violations in the decision regarding the liberalization of the electricity market.

We strongly believe that ERO’s decision is rushed, arbitrary, and poorly prepared, with direct consequences on the financial stability of businesses that will be affected by it."

Businesses argue that the decision was made without prior consultation with stakeholders and without an in-depth market analysis. They warn that, beyond threatening business stability, it also endangers jobs.

Moreover, despite public statements that the market is liberalized and that there are multiple supply options available, currently only one company – KESCO – is sending supply offers to businesses.

This contradicts the very essence of liberalization and effectively turns the process into a hidden monopoly, increasing the risk of price abuse and deterioration in service quality.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kosovo calls on judicial institutions to urgently intervene by suspending the decision and ordering ERO to return to a proper, transparent, and inclusive process.

The Chamber remains committed to defending the interests of businesses and will continue to undertake all necessary legal, political, and public actions to ensure a fair, regulated, and open energy market for all. /noa.al

