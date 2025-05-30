Albania Kosovo Macedonia Balkan World Exclusive
hit by a car in the Arezzo area, 39-year-old man dies
Updated; 30-05-2025, 17:14

Edmond Gjoci, 39, of Albanian origin and a resident of Tuoro sul Trasimeno (province of Perugia), died this morning after being hit by a car on Regional Road 71, in the locality of Il Riccio, within the municipality of Cortona (Arezzo).

According to initial reports, Edmond – a father of a young daughter – was waiting for a coworker to head to work when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old local resident who had recently obtained his driver’s license. The accident occurred at 7:44 a.m.

Preliminary findings by the carabinieri indicate that the young driver lost control of the car for reasons still under investigation. He tested negative for alcohol.

Emergency services responded quickly with an ambulance, medical vehicle, and air ambulance, but unfortunately, nothing could be done to save Edmond Gjoci, who died at the scene.

The accident caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Investigations into the exact dynamics of the crash are ongoing. /noa.al

