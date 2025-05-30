Tragedy on the A22 highway in South Tyrol: two young men aged 19 and 20 die in road accident

Two young men, aged 19 and 20, lost their lives in a serious road accident that occurred on the morning of Friday, May 30, on the Brenner motorway (A22), between Chiusa and Bressanone in South Tyrol.

The victims were construction workers of foreign origin, employed by a local construction company in the region. According to initial reports, they were traveling in a small van that violently crashed into a stationary truck on the northbound lane, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The impact was fatal for both young men, while a third person who was also in the vehicle was seriously injured and had to be extracted from the completely destroyed van.

Firefighters and emergency services responded immediately and handled rescue and recovery operations. The northbound lane of the A22 was blocked for several hours, causing long traffic queues in both directions. The road was reopened later in the morning.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident. /noa.al