Vlora – 33-year-old arrested after committing three thefts in one week

VLORA – Police in Vlora have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of committing multiple thefts over the past week in different neighborhoods of the city.

As part of ongoing efforts to combat property crimes, the Crime Investigation Unit of the Vlora Police Station successfully identified and detained E. S., 33 years old, resident of Vlora, following several reports of theft.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for the following incidents:

On May 29, 2025, in the “Osman Haxhiu” neighborhood, he allegedly stole 2 televisions worth 100,000 ALL from the bar owned by citizen F. Xh.

On May 23, 2025, in the “Lirim” neighborhood, he reportedly stole 2 televisions, 3 laptops, and 2 mobile phones from the office of citizen K. K.

On May 24, 2025, in the “28 Nëntori” neighborhood, he is accused of stealing a car battery and several diving tools from a parked vehicle, with an estimated value of 30,000 ALL.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to verify the suspect’s involvement in other similar theft cases.

Procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction in Vlora, for further legal action under the charge of “Theft”. /noa.al