Children poisoned by contaminated eggs / AKU shuts down kindergarten in Gramsh

GRAMSH – Following lab results confirming that the eggs used were contaminated with salmonella, the National Food Authority (AKU) has suspended the activity of Kindergarten No. 1 in Gramsh.

The closure will remain in force until all health safety parameters are restored and thorough disinfection procedures are completed.

The salmonella outbreak at the kindergarten was identified a week ago, when several children showed similar symptoms of illness, prompting doctors to request further testing. The Institute of Public Health (ISHP) tested 79 individuals, with 17 testing positive for the dangerous bacteria — 16 children and the kindergarten’s psychologist.

Tests were conducted on chicken meat, milk, and eggs, and only the eggs tested positive for contamination. Earlier analyses had already ruled out chicken and milk as sources, with both testing negative for salmonella.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Elbasan is now expected to begin formal legal proceedings and conduct further investigations based on the findings. It has also been reported that the company “Nelsa shpk” is under investigation for distributing contaminated food products that pose a serious public health risk. /noa.al