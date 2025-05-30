PDK threatens legal action: Reverse the energy market decision or face court

PRISTINA – The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) has issued a strong warning to the Energy Regulatory Office (ZRRE), demanding the cancellation of its recent decision to liberalize the electricity market for large businesses. The party has filed an administrative complaint and says it will take the matter to court if the decision is not reversed within 15 days.

Speaking at a press conference, PDK MP Abelard Tahiri stated that the party has officially submitted its objection to ZRRE and will proceed to the Basic Court of Pristina if the decision is not suspended. The court filing would include a request for a temporary injunction against the enforcement of the decision.

According to ZRRE’s decision, starting from June 1, 2025, all large businesses—defined as those with more than 50 employees or with an annual turnover of over 10 million euros—will no longer receive electricity under regulated tariffs. Instead, they will be required to choose a supplier on the free market. If they fail to do so, they will be automatically transferred to the supplier of last resort, where unregulated and potentially much higher prices apply.

Tahiri described the decision as a severe blow to Kosovo’s economy, warning of the risk of mass bankruptcies, unaffordable price hikes, and a new wave of inflation.

> “ZRRE acted unilaterally, ignoring the concerns of civil society, business chambers, and professional organizations. It also failed to meet the preconditions it had set itself for a fair and secure liberalization process,” said Tahiri.

The business community has reacted strongly. Just one day earlier, hundreds of business representatives temporarily blocked entrances to Pristina in protest, demanding that the decision be postponed by at least one year, citing lack of preparation for such a transition.

Currently, 21 energy supply companies are licensed in Kosovo, with one more in the licensing process. However, most are traders rather than producers, and according to Tahiri, some offer prices up to 280% higher than current rates. He also raised concern about the dominant position of KESCO, the main electricity supplier for households and businesses in Kosovo.

ZRRE has defended its decision, stating that it can only be challenged through legal means, and has given no indication of suspending or reversing it.

PDK has made it clear that if no action is taken within the deadline, it will seek court intervention to halt what it calls “a threat to the country’s economic and energy stability.” /noa.al