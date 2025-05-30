Tragic death in Shkodër – 55-year-old man suspected of taking his own life with hunting rifle

Shkodër – A tragic incident occurred this morning in the village of Bardhaj, Shkodër, where a 55-year-old man is suspected to have taken his own life.

According to the official statement from the Local Police Directorate of Shkodër, the victim has been identified as L. D., 55 years old, who is believed to have committed suicide using a legally owned hunting rifle, inside his home.

Police and investigative teams arrived at the scene and are currently working to clarify the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction in Shkodër for further legal action.

The motive behind the suspected suicide has not yet been disclosed, while investigations are ongoing. /noa.al