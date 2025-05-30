Berisha accuses Basha: He didn’t denounce the electoral farce, he ran after his own seat

The Chairman of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, has launched strong accusations against Lulzim Basha, claiming that after the May 11 elections, Basha failed to expose the irregularities and instead focused solely on preserving his political position.

In a public statement, Berisha recalled his stance during the 2021 elections, which he described as a documented farce. He noted that on April 27 of that year, he had published a post titled "The vote died before entering the box", where he listed the reasons why, in his view, the electoral process had been manipulated.

“Lulzim Basha didn’t run to denounce the electoral farce; he ran after his own seat. He stopped the process of denouncing the fraud and centered everything around his personal interest,” Berisha declared.

He added that unlike Basha, who “had another project,” he and the Democrats who support him are fully committed to exposing the violations and taking the legal battle to the end.

Berisha emphasized that the Democratic Party is an open and democratic political force that never avoids internal analysis, but that before any self-reflection, it must first confront the manipulation of the electoral process.

“My collaborators are convinced that these elections were a farce, and we are doing everything possible to denounce this process. It’s difficult and exhausting work, but we are determined,” he said.

Berisha also mocked Prime Minister Edi Rama’s alleged efforts to secure international congratulations for the election result. “Edi Rama is desperate for someone to congratulate him. He’s sending messages to foreign MPs, asking for a greeting – but no one is responding,” Berisha stated.

According to him, the international silence is a clear sign of serious doubts surrounding the legitimacy of the electoral process. /noa.al