Parashqevi Simaku finally shares why she spent 4 years on the streets of New York

Singer Parashqevi Simaku has, for the first time, revealed the reason why she spent four consecutive years living on the streets of New York City.

Simaku explained that, in the years leading up to the pandemic, she had lived a life filled with fame and luxury. However, the pandemic changed her perspective completely. She said she was horrified by what was happening around the world and felt as if "the world was ending and people were disappearing."

When asked why she stayed on the streets for so long, Parashqevi stated that it was entirely her own decision.

“I lived well and enjoyed many beautiful things. I was invited by Hollywood stars like Jim Belushi and Sten Dragoti,” she said.

She added that at a certain point, she chose to start a new life — one not imposed by anyone, but entirely voluntary.

Parashqevi emphasized that she had no regrets about stepping away from a glamorous lifestyle, and that living on the streets was a personal choice she made with full awareness. “I lived that fantastic life, and I had no regrets. If I wanted to, I could’ve made one phone call and gotten anything I wanted — but I didn’t need any of it.”

Speaking about her decision to leave the streets, she said she felt sorry that her fellow Albanians were stressed or worried about her. “As Albanians, we take things too seriously,” she commented.

Though parts of her interview were somewhat contradictory and unclear, Parashqevi also shared that during her time living on the streets, she devoted herself to reading religious texts — especially focusing on the Holy Quran, the sacred book of Islam. /noa.al