Salmonella Outbreak at Kindergarten in Gramsh Linked to Contaminated Eggs
Updated; 30-05-2025, 12:57

Gramsh – New details have emerged regarding the recent salmonella poisoning incident involving children at a kindergarten in Gramsh.

Sources from the National Food Authority (AKU) have confirmed that the eggs used at Kindergarten No. 1 in Gramsh were contaminated with salmonella.

Previous AKU laboratory analyses had ruled out other potential sources, such as chicken meat and milk, which both tested negative.

The salmonella outbreak was first identified a week ago, when several children began showing similar symptoms of illness. This raised suspicions among doctors, who then requested further testing.

The Institute of Public Health (ISHP) conducted tests on 79 individuals associated with the kindergarten. Out of those, 17 tested positive for the dangerous bacteria — 16 children and the kindergarten psychologist. /noa.al

