Alimehmeti Challenges Election Results, Requests Recount of Votes in Tirana

Tirana – Ilir Alimehmeti, the candidate representing the Democratic Party–Alliance for Hope and Modernity (PD–ASHM) in the May 11 parliamentary elections, has officially contested the election results and filed a request for a full recount of the votes in the Tirana district.

In his formal appeal, Alimehmeti claims that an estimated 5% of the counted votes may have irregularities, based on footage reviewed during their internal verification process. He is specifically requesting the recount and/or re-evaluation of all polling stations in the Tirana district, as well as a revision of the summary result table in accordance with any changes from the recount.

EXCERPT FROM ALIMEHMETI’S COMPLAINT:

According to the decision no. 1326, dated 24.05.2025, the State Election Commissioner approved the summary result tables for the Tirana electoral zone. In this decision, the summary table shows that Ilir Alimehmeti received 18,128 preferential votes, placing him second among open-list candidates from his party.

Given that the PD–ASHM coalition received a total of 164,316 votes, only one open-list candidate from the coalition is eligible to be elected as MP—specifically, the one with the most preferential votes. Alimehmeti argues that the difference between him and the top-ranked candidate is very small—around 1.2% of the total votes received by the party.

He also cited evidence from polling station 1834/00, where 27 preferential votes for Alimehmeti were mistakenly recorded as zero in the summary table and allegedly attributed to another candidate.

Due to these and similar observations, Alimehmeti believes that counting irregularities may have occurred across the entire Tirana district and insists that the vote recount could substantially impact the final result.

CONCLUSION OF THE APPEAL:

Request: Recount and/or re-evaluation of all polling stations in the Tirana district

Request: Amendment of the summary result table based on the outcome of the recount and/or re-evaluation

The case has now been submitted to the Electoral Complaints and Sanctions Commission (KAS) for review. /noa.al