Greece Tightens Immigration Policies: What’s Next for Seasonal Workers?

The Greek government has announced new, stricter measures against illegal immigration, including plans to eliminate a regulation that allowed undocumented migrants to apply for residence permits after seven years of living in the country.

Migration Minister Makis Voridis stated that this provision has been abused and declared that from now on, "no one who is illegally present in Greece will ever be legalized."

He noted that an estimated 55,000 to 65,000 migrants enter the country illegally each year, and about half of them are granted asylum.

The new bill, which has been approved by the cabinet and is expected to pass in Parliament in June, provides for prison sentences of up to five years for illegal entry and residence.

In addition, pre-deportation detention will be extended to two years, up from the current maximum of 18 months.

In 2024, Greek police arrested 74,000 undocumented migrants, but only managed to deport 2,500. The minister explained that many of them claim false identities in order to delay deportation procedures.

At the same time, to meet economic needs and address labor shortages—estimated at around 200,000 workers according to the Bank of Greece—the government will introduce new regulations by July aimed at encouraging legal immigration. /noa.al