“Puzzle” in Tirana: Weapons trafficking ring from Kosovo busted, 10 arrested, firearms, drug seeds, and cars seized

A police operation codenamed “Puzzle”, conducted after a 5-month investigation using proactive methods by the Section for the Investigation of Illegal Trafficking and the Operational Force of the Tirana Local Police Directorate (DVP Tirana), under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office at the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction in Tirana, has dismantled a criminal network trafficking firearms from Kosovo into Albania.

As a result, 10 individuals were arrested, and the authorities seized 14 firearms (12 pistols — one equipped with a silencer — and 2 automatic rifles), 2077 cannabis seeds, military ammunition, magazines, 3 vehicles, and 8 mobile phones.

The individuals arrested during the recent phase of the operation are:

Emirel Tusha, 32 years old

Leandro Haxhiaj, 21 years old

Fabricio Berberi, 26 years old

Rikardo Hajdaraj, 21 years old

Visar Murati, 23 years old

Kevin Farruku, 18 years old

Geraldo Muraj, 22 years old

Adriano Shehu, 23 years old

Additionally, on April 1, 2025, the following individuals were detained:

Altin Pajaziti

Kadri Prushi They were caught in the act with two firearms suspected of being trafficked from Kosovo to be sold in Tirana.

Two others have been declared wanted:

Rigers Kamberi, 41 years old

Arjan Nela, 24 years old

According to the investigation, these individuals were allegedly obtaining firearms mainly from Kosovo and various cities in Albania and transporting them to Tirana for sale.

During a search of Kevin Farruku’s residence, the police also discovered and seized 2077 cannabis seeds.

Police efforts continue to locate the wanted individuals and fully document this criminal activity. Albanian authorities are also closely cooperating with their Kosovar counterparts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the network. The case materials have been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for further legal action. /noa.al