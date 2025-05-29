A man found dead on the road, hit by a car that fled the scene

Tragic accident in Kurbin, pedestrian loses life – driver leaves without providing help

A tragic event occurred this morning on the road segment “Patok overpass – Laç,” where a still-unidentified vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.

According to preliminary information, the victim is F. H., 59 years old, who was walking when he was hit by the car. He was urgently transported to the Kurbin regional hospital but unfortunately passed away on the way.

The driver left the scene immediately without offering assistance and has yet to be identified.

The investigative team, under the direction of the prosecutor’s office, is working to clarify the incident, identify and arrest the suspected perpetrator, and fully uncover the circumstances of the accident. /noa.al