Exclusive | Pharmacies Caught Selling Unlicensed Drugs – Names of Arrested Individuals Revealed
Updated; 29-05-2025, 16:54

Fier, May 29, 2025 – A major blow was dealt to the illegal pharmaceutical trade as police in Fier, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, concluded a months-long investigation with the arrest of four pharmacy administrators during operation “Medicine.”

The arrested individuals are:

Shezai Yzeiri, 65 years old

Anxhela Xhemali, 59 years old

Pleçe Byzyka, 36 years old

Tereza Plaka, 35 years old

Additionally, T.A., a 53-year-old woman, is being prosecuted while at liberty.

During detailed inspections of their pharmacies and private residences, authorities seized a significant quantity of suspected contraband medicines. The drugs did not carry fiscal stamps issued by the National Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices, indicating they were illegally imported or distributed. The total market value of the seized goods is estimated at approximately 800,000 lekë.

The case files have been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office at the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction in Fier for further legal action.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider network potentially involved in pharmaceutical contraband. /noa.al

