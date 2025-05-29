Businesses oppose energy market liberalization: Protests and roadblocks at Pristina entrances

Pristina, May 29, 2025 – Business representatives in Kosovo protested on Thursday against the decision to liberalize the energy market, blocking several main entry points to Pristina and demanding a postponement of the measure for at least one year.

Protesters gathered at strategic locations such as Veternik, the flag roundabout, Dukagjini center, the road to Mitrovica, and the road from Podujeva near Sharban (Vranjevci) to express their dissatisfaction with the decision set to take effect on June 1. According to them, businesses are not prepared for this transition, and the liberalization could lead to price hikes and disruption of their operations.

Under the decision made by the energy regulator, all companies with more than 50 employees or an annual turnover exceeding 10 million euros will no longer be supplied with energy at regulated tariffs. Instead, they must choose their own suppliers in the free market. If they fail to do so, they will automatically be transferred to the open market with unregulated prices. The change affects around 1,000 companies, which account for 37% of the country’s total energy consumption.

Acting prime minister Albin Kurti responded to the protests by criticizing the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce for its lack of preparation and for requesting yet another delay after eight years of postponements. He stated that another deferral would not solve the issue but would only shift the energy cost to ordinary consumers.

"The Kosovo Chamber of Commerce, which should have prepared businesses, is now asking for another year. This is not a solution, but a burden shift to the citizens," Kurti said during a meeting of the acting government.

He added that the protests represent the interests of the top 1% of enterprises at the expense of the rest of the economy and the citizens, emphasizing that "the time of barricades is over."

Protests are expected to continue in the coming days if business demands are not addressed by the authorities. /noa.al