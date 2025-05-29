Over €74,000 and Forged Documents Seized on Bus in Kakavijë – Two Arrested

Kakavijë, May 29, 2025 – Albanian authorities at the Kakavijë border crossing have seized €74,240 in undeclared cash and 15 suspected forged documents during a detailed inspection of a travel agency bus exiting the country.

The vehicle, driven by 32-year-old A.L., was directed to the second inspection line for an in-depth check. With the assistance of a police sniffer dog, officers discovered three envelopes containing large sums of cash as well as multiple documents, including French ID cards and residency permits from EU countries, hidden inside the bus.

As a result, police arrested two individuals in flagrante delicto:

A.L., 32 years old, the bus driver

K.Gj., 41 years old, an employee of the travel agency

Both are accused of failure to declare money at the border, document forgery, and money laundering.

In addition, authorities have launched criminal proceedings against the bus’s second driver, who will be investigated while at liberty. The owner of the travel agency has been declared wanted.

Police also confiscated four mobile phones, suspected to have been used in connection with the criminal activity. Investigations are ongoing. /noa.al