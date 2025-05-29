Tirana, May 29, 2025 – The first parliamentary session after the May 11 elections began with high tensions between the ruling majority and the opposition. Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha was the first to take the floor this Thursday, where he repeated accusations of election manipulation, calling the vote “a farce.”

His speech was interrupted by Speaker of Parliament Elisa Spiropali after his allotted speaking time expired. A heated verbal exchange followed between the two.

As Berisha continued to speak without a microphone, Spiropali warned him that he would be stripped of the right to speak:

> “You can’t come here after your shameful defeat and try to disrupt the Parliament of Albania. This is the agenda. You submitted your request. You can’t speak. You’ve closed it, just like you’ve always closed it.”

During the tense exchange, Spiropali added sharply:

Spiropali: “Time is up.”

Berisha: “What time?”

Spiropali: “Your time is up. It has set.”

Berisha: (speaks without microphone)

Spiropali: “I will revoke your speaking rights. You cannot come here after your humiliating loss and try to disturb the Parliament. This is the agenda. You made your request. You may not speak. It’s closed, as you always have closed it.”

The session was eventually adjourned amid the uproar.