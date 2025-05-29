Durrës / Prison Checks: 10 Mobile Phones Seized from Inmates

Durrës, May 29, 2025 – The Albanian Prison Police conducted a surprise inspection today at the Durrës penitentiary, during which 10 mobile phones were seized, allegedly being used illegally by convicted inmates.

The operation was carried out under the order of the General Directorate of Prisons and aimed at identifying and removing prohibited items from inside the correctional facility.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine how these devices ended up in the hands of prisoners and to identify any individuals who may be responsible, whether from inside or outside the system.

This inspection is part of a broader strategy to strengthen security across the country’s penitentiary institutions. /noa.al