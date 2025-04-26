Democratic Party accuses Interior Minister Ervin Hoxha: He owns the car wash where Belinda allegedly paid €10,000 to wash her car

Subscribers only

Tirana, April 26, 2025/ noa.al – The Democratic Party today published a series of documents (seen below), which it claims prove alleged misconduct bordering on illegality by Interior Minister Ervin Hoxha and several state institutions that have used services from a car wash business.

The Democratic Party’s Anti-Corruption spokesperson, Genta Vangjeli, in a special press conference today, denounced what she described as evidence of Minister Hoxha’s involvement in corruption.

Vangjeli stated that Hoxha uses a company registered under his elderly mother’s name to benefit from public funds, and further detailed the allegations:

“The 70-year-old mother of Minister Hoxha is listed as the owner of the commercial entity ‘Veba 45’ shpk, operating a vehicle parking and car wash service near Hotel Rogner.

The administrator of the same entity is his brother, Darling Hoxha, who is simultaneously the Director of the Regional Directorate of OSHEE Tirana.”

According to the Law on Conflict of Interest, specifically Articles 27 and 35, if shares or capital interests are registered in the name of a related person, they are considered as being held directly by the official themselves, and the related person’s property rights are restricted in the same manner as the official’s own rights.

"Not only is a person related to the official engaging in commercial activity," Vangjeli continued, "but according to data extracted from the Spending Data portal, the entity ‘Veba 45’ shpk has benefited from public funds from various state institutions, including those where Minister Hoxha has had professional ties.

These institutions include the Central Administration of the State Labor Inspectorate, the General Directorate of Taxation, the National Territorial Development Agency, the General Directorate of Prisons, the Public Commissioners, and the General Directorate of Water Supply and Sewerage, among others."

At this point, the Democratic Party called on SPAK (the Special Anti-Corruption Structure) to launch an investigation and hold any violators accountable under the law.

Noa.al attempted to obtain a comment from the office of the Minister of Interior, but no response was received by the time of publication.